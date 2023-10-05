Penguin Random House Ends Distribution of Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast Titles

Penguin Random House will no longer distribute Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks after this year. Earlier this week, Penguin Random House informed hobby store retailers that it was ending distribution of Dungeons & Dragons rulebooks as of December 31st, 2023.

According to Wizards of the Coast, the change in distribution strategy is due to Wizards seeking to utilize its parent company Hasbro to sell D&D products directly to retailers. Per a statement provided by Wizards of the Coast to ComicBook.com, the change in distribution won't impact fans, as Dungeons & Dragons products will continue to be found at their preferred retailers.

The full statement from Wizards of the Coast is as follows:"Penguin Random House is a valued partner and publishing licensee of Wizards of the Coast. headtopics.com

While looking into this story, several retailers (who declined to be named for this article) noted that Hasbro has existing accounts and relationships at big box retailers such as Target and Barnes & Noble and that this distribution shift could allow for more prominent placement of Dungeons & Dragons product at those stores.

When news of the distribution agreement ended first broke, some older Dungeons & Dragons fans recalled a previous break-up between original Dungeons & Dragons publisher TSR and Random House, which was under vastly different circumstances but is often pointed to as one of the major incidents leading to TSR's bankruptcy. headtopics.com

