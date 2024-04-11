Penalties for Leaving Games and New Features Coming in Season 10 of Blizzard's Game

When Season 10 arrives, players in Unranked games will face penalties for leaving matches. Leaving two out of the last 20 games will result in a five-minute queue restriction, while leaving 10 out of the last 20 games will lead to a 48-hour suspension. In Competitive games, leaving 10 times out of 20 will result in a season-long ban. Blizzard hopes these changes will discourage intentional game abandonment.

Additionally, the introduction of 'wide groups' will allow players of different ranks to play together in Competitive mode, although longer wait times may occur. The company is also implementing new features to prevent abuse and harassment, such as expanding the 'Avoid as Teammate' list to accommodate up to 10 players and improving the reporting interface

Blizzard Season 10 Penalties Leaving Games Wide Groups Abuse Harassment Gaming

