Peloton stock climbs on Lululemon deal, Workday shares slide on targets, and more stocks on the move

Peloton International, Workday and Micron Technology were in the spotlight. Peloton Interactive’s PTON, +0.65% stock jumped 14% after the connected-exercise-bike maker and yoga-wear giant Lululemon Athletica LULU, -0.40% announced a five-year partnership. Micron Technology Inc. shares MU, +0.
40% fell 5% after the memory-chip maker said another quarter of negative margins are in store and CEO forecasts “several hundreds of millions of dollars” in 2024 data center sales from AI boom.
Shares of H.B. Fuller Co. FUL, +0.58% fell 2% after the adhesives maker said “generally slower industrial demand” weighed on its third-quarter results and full-year forecast.
Stock gainers:
Peloton Interactive’s PTON, +0.65% stock jumped 14% after the connected-exercise-bike maker and yoga-wear giant Lululemon Athletica LULU, -0.40% announced a five-year partnership.
Micron Technology Inc. shares MU, +0.40% fell 5% after the memory-chip maker said another quarter of negative margins are in store and CEO forecasts “several hundreds of millions of dollars” in 2024 data center sales from AI boom.
Shares of H.B. Fuller Co. FUL, +0.58% fell 2% after the adhesives maker said “generally slower industrial demand” weighed on its third-quarter results and full-year forecast.
Workday shares WDAY, +0.68% fell 9% as the company lowered its long-term ambitions, now seeing 17% to 19% target annual subscription revenue growth through fiscal 2027, down from 20%-plus previously, and its operating cash flow margin target to 30% from 35%.