Peloton stock climbs on Lululemon deal, Workday shares slide on targets, and more stocks on the move

Peloton International, Workday and Micron Technology were in the spotlight. Peloton Interactive’s PTON, +0.65% stock jumped 14% after the connected-exercise-bike maker and yoga-wear giant Lululemon Athletica LULU, -0.40% announced a five-year partnership. Micron Technology Inc. shares MU, +0.

40% fell 5% after the memory-chip maker said another quarter of negative margins are in store and CEO forecasts “several hundreds of millions of dollars” in 2024 data center sales from AI boom.

Shares of H.B. Fuller Co. FUL, +0.58% fell 2% after the adhesives maker said “generally slower industrial demand” weighed on its third-quarter results and full-year forecast.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Peloton Stock Surges on Deal With LululemonPeloton will become Lululemon's exclusive digital fitness provider as the apparel retailer winds down operations of its Mirror segment.

Peloton's stock jumps on five-year partnership with LululemonThe new partnership will combine digital fitness with workout and athleisure gear starting next month.

Lululemon Studio Mirror Community Reacts To Peloton PartnershipLululemon announced a partnership with Peloton that returns Lululemon to its roots in athletic apparel and establishes Peloton as the leader in digital fitness. Members are upset.

After fighting over connected fitness, Peloton and Lululemon join forcesThe new partnership will combine digital fitness with workout and athleisure gear starting next month.

Lululemon and Peloton End Their FeudThe companies strike partnership to sell co-branded apparel; Lululemon will steer Mirror customers to Peloton classes.

Peloton shares surge 30% on Lululemon partnershipPeloton shares soared 30% in extended trading Wednesday after the company announced a five-year partnership with fellow high-end fitness brand Lululemon.

Stock gainers:

Peloton Interactive’s PTON, +0.65% stock jumped 14% after the connected-exercise-bike maker and yoga-wear giant Lululemon Athletica LULU, -0.40% announced a five-year partnership.

Micron Technology Inc. shares MU, +0.40% fell 5% after the memory-chip maker said another quarter of negative margins are in store and CEO forecasts “several hundreds of millions of dollars” in 2024 data center sales from AI boom.

Shares of H.B. Fuller Co. FUL, +0.58% fell 2% after the adhesives maker said “generally slower industrial demand” weighed on its third-quarter results and full-year forecast.

Workday shares WDAY, +0.68% fell 9% as the company lowered its long-term ambitions, now seeing 17% to 19% target annual subscription revenue growth through fiscal 2027, down from 20%-plus previously, and its operating cash flow margin target to 30% from 35%.