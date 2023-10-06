Pelosi denies McCarthy claims she promised to back him in vote to kick him from office

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) denied the notion that she had agreed to support her replacement, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), shifting the blame to other Democrats.

Pelosi was allegedly supporting McCarthy after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) partnered with House Republicans, the former House leader claimed in an interview. McCarthy alleged that he had been in conversation with Pelosi since the vote went up and that Pelosi had backed him up. Pelosi denied these claims.

"Not really. I had no promise to him," Pelosi told FOX 11."Our Democratic members made that decision." Pelosi noted that Democrats had multiple reasons to vote McCarthy out, including the current impeachment inquiry aimed toward President Joe Biden as well as McCarthy's support for former President Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol."If you don’t respect the institution, then don’t expect us to bail you out," she said. headtopics.com

Pelosi had skipped the vote for McCarthy on Tuesday, deciding instead to remain in San Francisco for the funeral of her friend, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Manchin defends McCarthy after 'personal' ouster: 'I'd have been voting for Kevin McCarthy'Jack Birle is a breaking news reporter for the Washington Examiner. A 2022 graduate of Villanova University with majors in communication and political science, he has previous journalism experience with the Center Square and as a fellow with the National Journalism Center. He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Southern California. Jack is a big fan of L.A. Rams football and Villanova basketball. He is also a believer in the Oxford comma. Follow him on X: j_birle

Kevin McCarthy to be the next tenant of Nancy Pelosi's old officeRep. Kevin McCarthy was the man behind the move to get former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Steny H. Hoyer out of their offices in the U.S. Capitol, two Republican sources told CNN.

Pelosi: 'Never Promised' McCarthy House Dem VoteFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said during a recent interview that she never promised ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the support of House Democrats to keep him in the chair. 'N

Pelosi denies breaking a promise to McCarthy over Speakership voteFormer Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday denied a suggestion that she broke a promise to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) when he was removed...

Pelosi denies breaking promise to back McCarthy in speakership voteFormer House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied that she had promised to support her fellow Californian Rep. Kevin McCarthy as he faced a vote to oust him as speaker.

House leaderless after stunning Kevin McCarthy ouster: Washington Photos of the WeekGraeme Jennings is a photographer for the Washington Examiner.