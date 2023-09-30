Pelosi accompanies body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein on flight home to California

A plane departed Andrews Air Force Base carrying the body of Sen. Dianne Feinstein to San Francisco. Rep. Nancy Pelosi made the journey with her friend. A U.S. military plane was flying the body of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., to San Francisco on Saturday, accompanied by the senator’s longtime friend and colleague Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi boarded the flight for the journey home with the senator’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, and chief of staff James Sauls, said Adam Russell, a spokesperson for Feinstein’s office.early Friday.Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said Feinstein’s “indomitable, indefatigable leadership made a magnificent difference for our national security and personal safety, the health of our people and our planet, and the strength of our Democracy.”

“Personally, it was a great honor to serve alongside Dianne for decades — from the hilly streets of San Francisco to the hallowed halls of Congress,” the former House speaker said in a . “We were not only colleagues, but neighbors and friends.” headtopics.com

Plans for Feinstein’s memorial and funeral have not yet been announced.

