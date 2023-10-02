The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

He stationed at flyhalf for a Tonga lineout near halfway. Tonga went through the phases, Pellegrini had a couple of touches and, when South Africa stole possession, he dropped into the backfield. Manie Libbok swept to the sideline with Grant Williams but Williams’ return pass went to ground inside Tonga’s half.

Anscombe continues for injured Biggar for Wales vs Georgia at the Rugby World Cup South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi is out of the Rugby World Cup with a fractured eye socketon Sunday in Marseille. The Tongans were consoled by their three tries, the most the Springboks have allowed in the Rugby World Cup since their infamous loss to Japan in 2015, 18 games ago.

Read more:

AP »

Heart and lung problems to be target of new Coventry centreThe new hub should open in 2025 and see about 90,000 patients annually, health bosses say.

All the Stars Who've Dared to Wear Thong Boots, From Rita Ora to Sydney SweeneyMiu Miu's spring 2023 collection included polarising shoes that are a sandal-boot hybrid. See the stars who've dared to wear the controversial footwear.

All the Stars Who've Dared to Wear Thong Boots, From Rita Ora to Sydney SweeneyMiu Miu's spring 2023 collection included polarising shoes that are a sandal-boot hybrid. See the stars who've dared to wear the controversial footwear.

Sydney Greene, MS, RDYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Sydney Sweeney Pairs a Strapless LBD With Glossy Platforms to Party in ParisA sexy spin on a classic staple

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Tonga’s Patrick Pellegrini passes the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille’s Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Last man off the bench with nine minutes to go, his Tonga team trailing world champion South Africa by 29 points at the Rugby World Cup, Pellegrini looked like a ball boy who wandered into a forest of giants.

He stationed at flyhalf for a Tonga lineout near halfway. Tonga went through the phases, Pellegrini had a couple of touches and, when South Africa stole possession, he dropped into the backfield. Manie Libbok swept to the sideline with Grant Williams but Williams’ return pass went to ground inside Tonga’s half.

Tonga’s Afusipa Taumoepeau claimed the ball on one knee, and found Pellegrini on the burst. He right-foot chipped Duane Vermuelen. Two Springboks chased Tonga’s Anzelo Tuitavuki to the ball. But the bounce evaded them all, and fell kindly to a trailing Pellegrini, who burned off Marco van Staden to the tryline.

Anscombe continues for injured Biggar for Wales vs Georgia at the Rugby World Cup

Samoa’s Ben Lam gets 3-game ban for red card against Japan at Rugby World Cup

South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi is out of the Rugby World Cup with a fractured eye socketon Sunday in Marseille. The Tongans were consoled by their three tries, the most the Springboks have allowed in the Rugby World Cup since their infamous loss to Japan in 2015, 18 games ago.

Pellegrini also had a tournament souvenir he couldn’t have possibly imagined.

Two weeks ago, he was playing for Coventry of England’s second division. Less than two years ago, he was with Sevenoaks in England’s fifth division.

He’s Sydney-born to a Tongan mum and Australian dad, with English and Italian ancestry. He played for New South Wales Schools and Under-20s but when Australia shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went to England to keep playing: Hello Sevenoaks.

Pellegrini was recommended to Coventry and last season he scored 153 points including nine tries in 18 matches. The coach called him the best attacking flyhalf in England’s second division, and Pellegrini repaid the club for boosting his improvement by re-signing last March.

Nearly a year ago, when Tonga was touring Europe, Pellegrini made it known to the managers he was available. He made his Tonga debut in July and has five caps. He missed selection for the Rugby World Cup but was summoned when Otumaka Mausia injured a calf in training before he could play a game in France.

Pellegrini got the last three minutes against Scotland, and nine fateful minutes against South Africa.

“Pretty special moment in his life,” Tonga defense coach Dale MacLeod said. “Him coming in for an injury and then gets to go out, scores a try, and he walks in (to the changing room) with a South Africa jersey on. He will remember it forever I’d say.

“He is going really well. He was very unlucky not to make the group at the start. That is the beauty of the game, there are always opportunities. You have to be ready to take them when they come and he was.”