Pedro Pascal Would've Been a Gunslinger in This Failed Western TV Series

The Big Picture Before becoming one of the hottest and most in-demand actors on the planet, Pedro Pascal worked on many television shows, and he also worked on some prolific TV pilots that never got picked up for series — even the unaired David E. Kelley Wonder Woman TV pilot starring Adrianne Palicki. However, right before Pascal landed his breakout role as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, he had a featured role in another television pilot that never made it to air: The Sixth Gun. Based on the comic book of the same name created by Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt, the series featured a star-studded ensemble cast — not to mention, it would've featured Pascal playing an antagonistic gunslinger in the Old West. Additionally, there’s an amusing connection between the casting of this show and Pascal's later hit series, The Mandalorian.

'The Sixth Gun' Is Old West Meets the Supernatural While it might seem odd now, Pascal was not even the leading man of the proposed Sixth Gun series. In the pilot, Pascal is one half of a Pinkerton detective duo, Special Agent Ortega. Meanwhile, his partner is Special Agent Mercer, portrayed by Aldis Hodge. The powerful and rich Missy Hume (Elena Satine) hires Ortega and Mercer to track down a former monk named Montcrief (René Auberjonois). Montcrief now possesses the mythical Sixth Gun, which once belonged to Missy's husband, the nefarious General Oliander Hume (W. Earl Brown). Missy Hume wants Montcrief and the gun brought back to her.

The sickly Montcrief is looked after by his kindly daughter, Becky (Laura Ramsey), on a remote farm outside the town of Brimstone, where Agents Mercer and Ortega track down Becky and her father by ordering their agents to attack the farm. Montcrief manages to use the powerful gun to fend them off, and it appears this gun has the power of prophecy and the power to kill anyone the holder points it at in a single shot. Unfortunately, Montcrief is shot in the battle, and before he dies he makes his daughter promise to find a way to destroy the gun, warning her of its power and not to trust anyone who expresses interest in the gun. Becky is helped by a traveling gunslinger Drake Sinclair (Michael Huisman) and his companion, Bill John O’Henry (James LeGros).

Also looking to possess the gun is General Hume himself. In the pilot’s prologue, the General's minion, Silas Hedgepeth (Graham McTavish) attacks a church, which turns out to be an order of secret monks, who are guarding General Hume's tomb. Hume as a former holder of the Sixth Gun was able to survive death, but an order of monks sealed him away in a magic coffin. Silas carries the Fourth Gun, which can both kill people and raise the dead into brainwashed zombies. Silas returns Hume to Brimstone to meet with Missy, who is none too pleased that her husband is back. Missy is the holder of the Fifth Gun, which grants her eternal youth.

'The Sixth Gun' Featured an All-Star Cast Besides the aforementioned cast members, Chin Han, who played Missy Hume's assistant and second-in-command, Chow, is likely best-known for his role as Lau in Christopher Nolan's seminal Batman film, The Dark Knight, in 2008, as well as the latest live-action Mortal Kombat movie. Meanwhile, Pascal also wasn't the only actor from the series who would join the cast of Game of Thrones; Huisman, who portrays Drake Sinclair in the pilot, would join the series in its fourth season, replacing Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis in the juggernaut dark fantasy series.

As Becky Montcrief's father, René Auberjonois was certainly best known to fans as Odo of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Meanwhile, Graham McTavish was already starring in The Hobbit film trilogy at the time, with the first one, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, just released in theaters before the pilot was ordered. Last, but certainly not least, W. Earl Brown, who played General Hume, is best known for his role as Dan Dority in Deadwood. Altogether, the series would've had a fairly impressive cast of acting veterans who had all worked on some prestigious projects prior to being cast.

Many of the cast members would continue to go on to have significant success in film and television. Hodge recently starred opposite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DC comic book adventure, Black Adam, portraying the classic comic book hero Hawkman. McTavish is currently appearing in Netflix's The Witcher series as Sigismund Dijkstra as well as Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon as Harrold Westerling. (McTavish’s connection to The Sixth Gun served him well, considering the pilot’s creator, Ryan J. Condal, would go on to become the showrunner of House of the Dragon.)

While The Sixth Gun maybe didn't turn out to be the success story Pascal wanted despite its strong ensemble and pedigree behind the camera, the actor was soon bound for bigger and better things. About one year after NBC passed on The Sixth Gun, he made his debut on Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell before his career took off even further with his starring role in Netflix's Narcos as Javier Peña and lead roles in major films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Interestingly enough, while Pascal doesn't share any scenes with Brown's General Hume, both actors from The Sixth Gun would share scenes later on in The Mandalorian. In the Season 2 premiere episode, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Brown makes his Star Wars debut in the show as Taanti, the Weequay bartender of Freetown, whom Din Djarin (Pascal) encounters while on the search for Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). Interestingly, The Mandalorian also has a heavy Western vibe and influence. It's somewhat amusing that years after they worked on a failed pilot that never got off the ground, a comic book supernatural Western drama, the two actors finally appeared onscreen together in a science fantasy series with a Western bent.

'The Sixth Gun' Is a Look Back at the Early Stages of Pedro Pascal's Career Pascal's billing as third or fourth from the top in The Sixth Gun is proof of how hard he's worked throughout his career to obtain his current status as a lead actor since, now that he's starring in both The Mandalorian and the global phenomenon The Last of Us. As a lackey in the employment of the evil Missy Hume, Pascal's Agent Ortega spends most of the pilot, along with Hodge's Agent Mercer, in pursuit of Becky after she obtains the Sixth Gun. At the very least, Pascal looks and sounds believable for the Western setting.

Agents Ortega and Mercer see little in the way of major character development. All that's shared is that they are crooked Pinkerton detectives who work for Missy Hume to find the Montcriefs and the Sixth Gun, and they have no qualms about getting their hands dirty. While they aren’t quite like a comedy relief duo, they do have a bit of a Bebop and Rocksteady type of vibe. Mercer and Ortega are shown for the last time in the pilot episode after they bring Becky back as a prisoner to Missy Hume’s saloon and base of operations. Agent Mercer's attempt to grab hold of the Sixth Gun burns an occult-type brand into his skin. The guns appear to be Satanic, and only a few people can hold them without causing them extreme pain.

While The Sixth Gun never made it to series, it’s still a fun look back at Pascal when his career was still burgeoning and in its rising stages. For now, fans can enjoy Pascal's work on The Mandalorian, which is streaming now on Disney+, as well as The Last of Us, which is available to stream on Max.