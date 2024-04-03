Pedro Pascal to portray Reed Richards in Marvel's Fantastic Four

How Marvel plans to introduce the Fantastic Four to the MCU is still unclear, but when Reed Richards shows up, he’s going to look a lot like Pedro Pascal. Along with an announcement about its Thunderbolts movie being bumped to May 2nd, 2025, Marvel revealed today that it has finally found the stars who will portray the Fantastic Four.

Though John Krasinski has already portrayed one incarnation of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Pascal is set to portray the character in the Fantastic Four, where he’ll be joined by Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / the Thing. News of the casting comes just days after Pascal’s role was seemingly leaked in a SAG-AFTRA profile and a now-deleted Instagram post from Fantastic Four director Matt Shakma

