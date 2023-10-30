Pedestrian dies after being hit by sedan in west Houston

– A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in west Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street, and he or she was hit by a white sedan. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and has not been identified.The driver of the sedan said he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late. He stayed at the scene.

Officers said the driver showed no signs of intoxication. Authorities will determine whether he was speeding, and this case is still being investigated.Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

United States Headlines Read more: KPRC2 »

Draymond Green To Make Season Debut Sunday In HoustonDraymond Green To Make Season Debut Sunday In Houston - RealGM Wiretap Read more ⮕

Flood Watch until noon Sunday; Colder temperatures by Sunday eveningA Flood Watch is in effect for much of North Texas until noon Sunday. Colder temperatures are on the way by Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Cleveland Police investigating after pedestrian struck, taken to hospitalCleveland Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the East Side. Read more ⮕

Police searching for teen accused of shooting passenger on METRO bus in SW HoustonInvestigators said the series of events started when a teenager, who was intoxicated, was wakened by a METRO bus driver and became aggressive, prompting another passenger to step in. Read more ⮕

Pastors plan Sunday protest over police killing of Decatur manStephen Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur police Sept. 29. Read more ⮕

Man killed in shooting at north Houston apartment complexA man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said. Read more ⮕