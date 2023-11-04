Pearce, Roth, and Wise to Star in Horror Film 'Killing Faith'

Pearce and Roth are set to portray the respective roles of Dr. Bender and Preacher Ross, while Wise will be playing a mother whose child gets possessed. "In the film, a faithless physician who agrees to escort an anguished mother (Wise) on a journey across a treacherous desert. The mother is hopeful of finding a cure for her daughter’s mysterious illness: she is possessed by the devil," reads the synopsis

. Killing Faith will be written and directed by Ned Crowley, who described Pierce, Wise, and Roth’s casting as "dream come true." The project was able to obtain ainterim agreement, allowing production to begin next year in January in New Mexico. Producers are Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra for Film Bridge International, along with Summer Crockett-Moore and Tony Glazer for Choice Films. It is executive produced by Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson and David Guglielmo

