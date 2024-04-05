Peacock's New Dating Show 'Love Undercover' Features Famous Soccer Players

In Peacock ’s newest dating show , “ Love Undercover ,” five famous soccer players will find out how successful they would be in today’s dating world without their superstar statuses. The streaming platform released the trailer for its upcoming reality series April 4, which stars five current and former international soccer stars.

Following a format similar to other dating shows like “Joe Millionaire” and the short-lived “I Wanna Marry ‘Harry,’” the athletes will keep their real identities hidden from the contestants. As the clip shows, each of the men are used to a life of luxury, replete with expensive sports cars, designer clothes and run-ins with paparazzi. But on “Love Undercover,” they will temporarily relocate to Los Angeles where they will get to know a group of single American women who have no idea who they are. Disguised as contractors, salesmen and restaurant managers, they’ll find out if women like them without their notable reputations and fortune

Peacock Dating Show Love Undercover Soccer Players Reality Series Famous Superstar Identities Contestants American Women

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Trump’s attorneys really don’t want you to watch this new Peacock documentaryTrump's lawyers in the Stormy Daniels criminal case in New York think the new Peacock documentary Stormy will bias jurors.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

The Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Peacock in April 2024Emily loves hosting her podcast &039;How To Make It&039;, Halloween decor, and &039;Groundhog Day.&039;

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

In new trailer for Peacock’s Based on a True Story, murder’s just podcast contentPeacock’s Based on a True Story — out June 8th from Craig Rosenberg and Jason Bateman — looks like a darkly funny send-up of the true crime genre in new trailer.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Apples Never Fall review: This one's for the put-upon momsAnnette Bening plays a matriarch-gone-missing in Peacock's new mystery

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

At Citizens Bank Park, new season, new bites: hoagies, new Schwarburger, ‘Always Sunny’ whiskey and morePhillies are bringing exciting new concessions to Citizens Bank Park, including hoagies and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' whiskey.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian & Love Lies Bleeding Director Discuss Interplay Of Love & StrengthAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »