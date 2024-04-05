Peacock's New Dating Show 'Love Undercover' Features Famous Soccer Players

In Peacock ’s newest dating show , “ Love Undercover ,” five famous soccer players will find out how successful they would be in today’s dating world without their superstar statuses. The streaming platform released the trailer for its upcoming reality series April 4, which stars five current and former international soccer stars.
Following a format similar to other dating shows like “Joe Millionaire” and the short-lived “I Wanna Marry ‘Harry,’” the athletes will keep their real identities hidden from the contestants. As the clip shows, each of the men are used to a life of luxury, replete with expensive sports cars, designer clothes and run-ins with paparazzi. But on “Love Undercover,” they will temporarily relocate to Los Angeles where they will get to know a group of single American women who have no idea who they are. Disguised as contractors, salesmen and restaurant managers, they’ll find out if women like them without their notable reputations and fortune
