Peachy Den to Sell Collection of Vintage Handmade Clothing at Shoreditch Pop-Up

A collection of clothing made from antique cotton doilies and deconstructed button downs is set to be sold exclusively at Peachy Den's new Shoreditch pop-up. The brand's founder and creative director, Isabella Weatherby, aimed to celebrate and recognize female craftsmanship and skill by breathing new life into vintage handmade pieces.

Each piece in the collection is named after an elderly relative from Peachy Den's team of 12 London-based women, in reference to Weatherby's recent revisiting of her grandmother's wardrobe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wwd / 🏆 24. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abandoned black bear cub in Mississippi finds new homeThe Black Bear Program has been conducting den checks since 2003.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

London police arrest a man on suspicion of attempted murder over 2 crossbow attacksLondon police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were wounded with crossbow bolts in separate attacks in the capital. A manhunt was launched after a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt in a residential part of Shoreditch, east London, on March 4.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

One Piece to Receive Full-Fledged Reboot in Wit Studio’s The One PieceThe announcement of a full-fledged reboot of One Piece in Wit Studio's The One Piece at Jump Festa 2024 has generated high expectations. The reboot aims to fix some of the shortcomings of the original series, particularly in the early arcs. Changes need to be considered for the reboot to succeed.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Yes, Sometimes Older Seafood Is Better Than FreshSushi Den, which turns forty this year, is known for getting fresh fish shipped directly from Japan, but some of it sits for days — on purpose — before hitting plates.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

One Piece Episode #1099 Release Date & TimeOne Piece episode 1098's release schedule.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

One Piece Episode 1099 Promo ReleasedOne Piece has dropped the promo for Episode 1099 of the anime!

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »