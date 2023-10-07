Peacemaker Is Finally Being Forced to Confront the Real Meaning of His Codename

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Spoilers ahead for Peacemaker Tries Hard! #6!DC Comics' bloodthirsty warrior for peace, Peacemaker, has discovered a much better meaning for his notable moniker. A wise friend reminds Christopher Smith what peace truly means and how he can make the world a better place.
In Peacemaker Tries Hard! #6 by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the Doom Patrol's nemesis the Brain has just taken over the body of the toxic weapon Chemo. After Smith destroys the Brain's lab, the villain resolves to destroy Smith's home as revenge. Thankfully, Peacemaker's partner, the Golden Age hero Red Bee, steals the powerful weapon the War Wheel to pursue the Brain.
Unfortunately, Peacemaker discovers that attacking the Brain will cost them their lives. After Smith says his goodbyes to Red Bee, the elder hero tells Smith a story from his WWII days. Red Bee says that his enduring optimism is meant to honor his fallen comrades because there's too much evil and negativity in the world.
Peacemaker Realizes Peace is Meant to Honor the Dead Peacemaker Tries Hard! is a DC Black Label book that centers around Christopher Smith and his search for his missing dog. The Brain and Monsieur Mallah kidnapped Peacemaker's dog to force him to steal Deathstroke's DNA for them so Brain could have a new body.
Peacemaker's new miniseries largely served as a character examination of the hero. It touched on the idea that Smith is willing to kill anyone and everyone he can to attain peace, but it also acknowledged how ridiculous such an ideology is.
Peacemaker Finally Knows Why He's Trying to Establish Peace Peacemaker is impulsive and was trained harshly to fight in the name of his country. But now Smith understands that there isn't any meaning to fighting for something he has no personal connection to.
