PCSD: Westside road closure due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on South Westover Avenue and West Vereda Azul.

Both north and southbound lanes on South Westover Avenue are closed between West Vereda Azul and West Vereda De Los Arboles.Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology.

