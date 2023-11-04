PCC Community Markets to Close Downtown Location in Rainier Square

PCC Community Markets announced on Nov. 1, 2023, that it's closing its downtown location in Rainier Square. “I’m upset at the City Council for allowing an environment like this to exist,” said one man as he ran into the store for the lunch rush. Our City Council sort of came after our city's largest employer (Amazon) and didn't have a functional relationship," Downtown Seattle Association President Jon Scholes said

. "I wish there were some employees in that building that could have been customers for PCC. Scholes connects the dots between the stunning announcement about the store and the street fight five years ago. The Rainier Square Tower development was underway, and Amazon was booming. Amazon signed a deal to lease all the office space, and PCC announced it was opening a grocery store, too. But the City Council started a fight against Amazon with a head tax on big business. That measure was approved and then repealed. Amazon would announce a change in plans at the tower and that it would sublease the space. By the time PCC opened in 2022, the building was not as full as originally projected. On Thursday, Wright Runstad Owner Greg Johnson told KOMO News the subleased office space was only half full, although the 189 apartments in the development were occupied. Still, he could not hide his disappointment

