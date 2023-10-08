Payton can't back up his harsh words for Hackett as Wilson, offense bungle their way to another loss

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a news conference after their loss against the New York Jets in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver.

It was that sort of head-scratching afternoon for the Broncos (1-4), who also had a muffed punt, lost a fumble on a poorly executed reverse and saw Wilson called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. If that wasn’t enough, Denver had a third quarter in which the offense totaled minus-16 yards in four drives.

Payton didn’t do himself any favors at the start of training camp when he ripped Hackett for the job he’d done in Denver, particularly the way he handled Wilson during the quarterback’s dismal 2022 season. headtopics.com

“We’re playing for our boys, right?” Uzomah said. “Like if somebody talks (expletive) about somebody on this team ... we’re going to play for that person.” The Broncos haven’t found out how to put together two good halves, and they don’t have much time to figure it out as they travel to Kansas City on Thursday night to try to snap a 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs.

Then, it began to go sideways, with Wilson called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety. “That was a big part of the game, the third quarter,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be better in the third quarter.” headtopics.com

They approached midfield as the clock ticked under a minute when Wilson was flushed from the pocket and linebacker Quincy Williams knocked the ball out from behind.Wilson tried to be his typical optimistic self after a game that led to boos from the crowd.

Jets celebran retorno de Hackett a Denver con victoria por 31-21 ante BroncosLos Jets de Nueva York celebraron el regreso de Nathaniel Hackett a Denver remontando para vencer el domingo por 31-21 a los Broncos de Denver gracias a un acarreo de 72 yardas para anotar de Breece Hall, así como la escapa de 39 yardas de Bryce Hall para anotar tras un balón suelto de Russell Wilson en el último minuto.

