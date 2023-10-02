Payday 3 Developer Says Matchmaking Issues Have Now Been Fixed

The company behind the recently released Payday 3 has said that issues that plagued the game at launch tied to matchmaking have now been rectified. When Payday 3 launched just a few weeks back, a vast number of players reported that they weren't able to experience the game whatsoever due to various problems with the game's servers.

In a new press release shared by Starbreeze, company CEO Tobias Sjögren said that these widespread struggles have now been fixed following the launch of two updates that came about near the end of September. These patches were said to have improved many core functions of matchmaking that will increase matchmaking speeds and stability. Sjögren went on to acknowledge the struggles that Payday 3 has had out of the gate but also expressed gratitude to the game's burgeoning community.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank our players for the patience they have shown us. Our community is the engine that drives both our games and our company forward," Sjögren said. I don't really need to repeat that this was not the start we wanted, but at the same time, our business model is a marathon and not a sprint and we will tirelessly continue to build Payday 3 bigger and better to deliver the greatest possible value for our players.

New Update for Payday 3 Coming SoonNow that these initial matchmaking problems with Payday 3 have been solved, Starbreeze says it's turning the page and is beginning to focus on what's next for the co-op shooter. To that end, a new update for the game is being planned to roll out at some point in the coming days. This first post-launch patch for Payday 3 is only said to broadly"improve the game experience." Over the next few weeks and months, though, additional updates will then come about that will bring new content and other additional features to the title.

"Starbreeze will now intensify the commercial activities around Payday 3, after partially pausing these during the previous week," Starbreeze said in its release."In early October, the first update to Payday 3 will launch, focusing on improving the game experience. The coming months include planned updates for Payday 3 that address both content, quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and new functionality."

If you haven't played Payday 3 for yourself yet, the game is currently available across Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms. Additionally, it's also part of the game library for Xbox Game Pass which means that subscribers of the service can download and play Payday 3 for free.