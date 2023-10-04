The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Pavia raced 43 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 24-17 lead. NMSU forced a punt and Monte Watkins’ 32-yard run set up a 3-yard scoring run by Star Thomas for a 31-17 advantage with 10:35 left to play.

Pavia completed 20 of 31 passes for 256 yards with one interception. Watkins had 89 yards on five carries. New Mexico State (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter when Pavia capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Chris Bellamy. FIU (3-3, 0-3) pulled even on the ensuing drive on Keyone Jenkins’ 6-yard touchdown run at the end of a seven-play, 75-yard drive. headtopics.com

The Aggies moved back in front on Pavia’s 49-yard scoring strike to Jordin Parker midway through the second quarter. Shomari Lawrence scored on a 6-yard run for FIU with 1:26 remaining to tie the game at 14 at halftime.

