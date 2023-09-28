Pava LaPere’s murder renews discussion of Forbes 30 under 30 ‘curse’

The brutal slaying of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere is sparking fresh fears of a supposed “curse” in making Forbes’ prestigious 30 under 30 list of young business powerbrokers. T… The battered body of the 26-year-old EcoMap Technologies co-founder was found Monday on the rooftop of her luxury apartment building in Mount Vernon, with aWednesday night for the barbaric attack.

But LaPere’s inclusion on the prestigious Forbes list for her social impact was eerily speculated earlier this year as a “bad omen” by financial advisor and author Teddy Sibuyi.

Though LaPere’s slaying appeared to be a random attack that had nothing to do with her business prowess, she’s at least the second Forbes honoree recently killed. Christian Kazadi, 29 — founder of the South Africa-based digital marketing agency Click Media — was found dead on May 2 in police custody in the Democratic Republic of the Congo under murky circumstances.

Kazadi had attended the first-ever Forbes Under 30 Africa summit in Botswana last year,. “He never made it back home from the Forbes event,” Patrick Kazadi, Christian’s younger brother and co-founder and CEO of Click Media told the outlet in May. “[We need] answers so the family can finally finish the grieving process and put the people who did this to justice.” headtopics.com

Pava LaPere is at least the second Forbes 30 under 30 honoree to be killed after making the esteemed list.4

More than a dozen other honorees had been convicted of fraud and business wrongdoing, including Elizabeth Holmes.

Aside from violent crimes, the publicity generated for more than a dozen other 30 under 30 listees contributed to their swift downfall triggered by felony convictions and lengthy prison sentences, Sibuyi noted.