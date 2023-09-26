Pauly Shore Wants Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher to Help Him Sell Richard Simmons Biopic

Pauly Shore wants Dexter Fletcher to help him make a test video selling Richard Simmons' on the idea of a biopic about his life. on September 25 saying that Simmons’ representatives politely passed on the offer. “[His representatives] said Richard, at this time, wants to remain private, which we all need to respect.

” He went on to say that Simmons could “always reach out to me if you change your mind. I’m just a phone call away.”

Near the end of his post, Shore pitched an idea involving Fletcher in an attempt to sell Simmons on the project.

Near the end of his post, Shore pitched an idea involving Fletcher in an attempt to sell Simmons on the project.

“Why don’t we hit up Dexter Fletcher, the dude who did an amazing job directing Rocketman, the Elton John Story?” Shore wrote. “Dexter, we can do a test tape to present to Richard and his reps for his blessing? What do you think, you guys? I mean, the movie poster has already been made! Hit up Dexter, doodz.”Fletcher made his directorial debut in 2011 with Wild Bill. Along with Rocketman, he’s also directed 2013’s Sunshine on Leith, 2014’s