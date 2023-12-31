Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

Jenny Haward is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in Newsweek, HuffPost, Stylist, ELLE and OK! Magazine. The lawsuit filed by Paula Abdul, a former judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, claims that Nigel Lythgoe, an executive producer on American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, sexually assaulted Abdul on two occasions.

Abdul is suing the defendants in the lawsuit for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, and negligence. The suit was filed under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which allows civil sexual assault suits to be made even if the statute of limitations has expired. The suit names Lythgoe, 19 Entertainment Inc., FremantleMedia North America Inc., American Idol Productions Inc., and Dance Nation Productions Inc. as defendants. Representatives for Lythgoe, Abdul, 19 Entertainment Inc., and FremantleMedia North America Inc. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. American Idol Productions Inc





