Paul McCartney Praises Beyoncé's Version of 'Blackbird'

The Beatles legend Paul McCartney praises Beyoncé 's version of his song ' Blackbird ' and expresses his support for the civil rights message it conveys. McCartney reveals that he spoke to Beyoncé on FaceTime and thanked her for her rendition.

He also reflects on the inspiration behind the song and his shock at the racial discrimination depicted in the 1960s. McCartney hopes that both his song and Beyoncé's version can contribute to easing racial tension.

Paul Mccartney Beyoncé Blackbird Civil Rights Racial Tension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPIN / 🏆 258. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul McCartney ‘So Happy’ With Beyoncé’s ‘Magnificent’ Version of ‘Blackbird’Paul McCartney applauded Beyoncé’s rendition of the White Album classic 'Blackbird' in a statement posted on the Beatles legend’s social media.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Paul McCartney Reacts to Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' Cover: Why He Is 'Very Proud''Cowboy Carter' was released on March 29.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Paul McCartney Praises Beyoncé's Cover of 'Blackbird'Paul McCartney praises Beyoncé's cover of the Beatles' song 'Blackbird' and says it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired him. He commends Beyoncé's version and urges everyone to listen to it.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Paul McCartney Praises Beyoncé’s ‘Magnificent Version’ of ‘Blackbird’: ‘Makes Me Very Proud’Paul McCartney praised Beyonce's new cover of his song 'Blackbird' and revealed what she told him on a FaceTime call in a new Instagram post.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

This Moment To Arise: The Revisionary Genius of Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbird’'Cowboy Carter' highlight brings the 'White Album' classic full circle

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

The Meaning Behind Beyoncé's Epic Cover of The Beatles' Classic 'Blackbird' on Cowboy CarterBeyoncé released her new album 'Cowboy Carter' on Friday, which features a cover of The Beatles' classic 'Blackbird.' Here's why she decided to put her spin on the song.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »