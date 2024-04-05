Paul McCartney praises Beyoncé 's cover of his song ' Blackbird ' and highlights the civil rights message behind it. He expresses his happiness with her version and encourages everyone to listen to it. McCartney also mentions his conversation with Beyoncé , where she thanked him for writing the song and allowing her to cover it.

He reflects on the inspiration behind the song, which was the shocking footage of black girls being turned away from school in the 60s.

