Beatles legend Paul McCartney praises Beyoncé 's cover of ' Blackbird ' and says it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired him. McCartney commends Beyoncé 's version and urges everyone to listen to it.

Paul Mccartney Beyoncé Blackbird Cover Civil Rights Music

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul McCartney Reacts to Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' Cover: Why He Is 'Very Proud''Cowboy Carter' was released on March 29.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Paul McCartney ‘So Happy’ With Beyoncé’s ‘Magnificent’ Version of ‘Blackbird’Paul McCartney applauded Beyoncé’s rendition of the White Album classic 'Blackbird' in a statement posted on the Beatles legend’s social media.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbird’ cover ‘awakens so much,’ Little Rock Nine member saysThe Little Rock Nine inspired the Beatles hit “Blackbird” in 1968. Beyoncé covered the song on her new album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

The Meaning Behind Beyoncé's Epic Cover of The Beatles' Classic 'Blackbird' on Cowboy CarterBeyoncé released her new album 'Cowboy Carter' on Friday, which features a cover of The Beatles' classic 'Blackbird.' Here's why she decided to put her spin on the song.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

What The Beatles and Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' means to this Little Rock Nine memberA fan of both The Beatles and Beyoncé, 82-year-old Melba Pattillo Beals says the song is more special to her than ever. She is one of the Black students who helped desegregate U.S. public schools.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

What The Beatles and Beyoncé's 'Blackbird' means to this Little Rock Nine memberA fan of both The Beatles and Beyoncé, 82-year-old Melba Pattillo Beals says the song is more special to her than ever. She is one of the Black students who helped desegregate U.S. public schools.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »