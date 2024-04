Paul Heyman Delivers Epic Speech at WWE 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony

The first inductee in the WWE 2024 Hall of Fame Ceremony was Paul Heyman , and no speech could have gotten the night off to a more epic start. Heyman was introduced by the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns , and after he got to the microphone he set it ablaze, delivering an amazing speech that was simultaneously passionate, fiery, vulnerable, emotional, edgy, and fun.

Heyman mentioned and worked a host of people into his speech, including Rob Van Dam, Cody Rhodes, Reigns, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Rick Rude, and Brock Lesnar, but he wasn't done. He also donned his classic ECW-era trenchcoat, hat, headset, and phone at one point, but then also took a moment to talk to his kids. There was a bit of everything here, including saying he is forever a Paul Levesque guy. "I didn't prepare anything tonight but as I said in the media, I wanted to feel the room. I'm not very good speaking as me, so I asked somebody who's been up here, Rob Van Dam," Heyman sai

