Paul Giamatti and Alexander Payne pair up again for 'The Holdovers'

Cast member Paul Giamatti poses at the premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" in Los Angeles, California August 10, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 14.

Giamatti, who appeared in Payne's 2004 Oscar-winning movie "Sideways", plays Paul Hunham, a teacher of ancient history at a high-status New England boarding school for boys. Much to his dismay, the cranky, unpopular academic is tasked with looking after "the holdovers", a handful of students with nowhere to go, over the 1970 winter break.

The only other adult on the empty, closed-off campus is the academy's head cook, Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who has recently lost her son in Vietnam. After getting off to a disastrous start, the two-week break turns into an invigorating experience for Hunham, Mary and troubled student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). headtopics.com

“The Holdovers” was written by David Hemingson, who thought he was being prank-called when Payne contacted him "out of the blue" after reading a pilot script about his time at a prep school. "This is my childhood, kind of pushed through the sieve of slightly different circumstances. It's the most personal thing I've ever done," said Hemingson.

Payne, whose previous films include "Downsizing," "The Descendants" and "Election," said he wanted to tell an entertaining story that looks and feels like a movie made in 1970."The Holdovers" is out in U.S. cinemas this November and will be released globally in early 2024.A film based on U.S. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of 'The Holdovers' in NYC and LAEnter for a chance to win free tickets to our early screening of Alexander Payne's The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti, in LA & NYC.

'LOTR: Rings Of Power' Duo J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay Sign With CAAEXCLUSIVE: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producers and showrunners of Amazon Studios/Prime Video’s The Lord Of the Rings: The Rings Of Power, have signed with CAA for representation…

Cher defends much-younger boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards' diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair“He’s a beautiful man,” the iconic singer, 77, said of her 37-year-old on-again boyfriend.

UFC 294: Fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are what make MMA so greatInjuries are a part of the fight business, and especially when it's a bout of significance, a serious injury can threaten an entire card. In boxing, the entire card is built around the main event when it's a pay-per-view show.

UFC 294: Fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski are what make MMA so greatInjuries are a part of the fight business, and especially when it's a bout of significance, a serious injury can threaten an entire card. In boxing, the entire card is built around the main event when it's a pay-per-view show.

Charles Oliveira out, Alexander Volkanovski in to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 - ESPN3 Rnd (5-5-5)