Paul and Ringo create the last Beatles song with the help of AI

On November 2, The Beatles are set to release what will be the band's last song 'Now and Then.' Of the four legendary artists that made up the band, only two remain. And creating their last song wasn't the easiest. In fact, the song had remained shelved for the better part of the last forty years.
The song was originally written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s. It wasn’t discovered until 1994, which was when Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono passed on the recordings of ‘Now and Then’ along with two other songs ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love,’ to other surviving members of the band,
While the two other songs were released in subsequent years, the team faced technical problems with extracting and separating Lennon’s vocals from the piano to get a clear and unclouded mix needed to finish ‘Now and Then.’ But now, with the help of artificial intelligence tools, the song has finally been finished by McCartney and Starr.Cut back to 2021, McCartney and Starr worked with director Peter Jackson on a documentary series called ‘The Beatles: Get Back. headtopics.com
In 2022, they thought, "What else can we do with this technology?" So, they used it to improve the ‘Now And Then’ demo. The technology helped them make Lennon’s singing sound better by separating it from the piano. It made his singing clearer and helped preserve the original song.
“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing,” said McCartney. headtopics.com
The same year, McCartney and Starr embarked on a journey to give life to this relic of the past and added Harrison’s 1995 electric and acoustic guitar recordings, Starr’s new drum part, with bass, guitar, and piano from McCartney. McCartney, as a tribute to Harrison, also added a slide guitar solo. Starr and McCartney also added their own voices to the mix.