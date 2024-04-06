Patrol Cars Damaged Under I-59 Overpass in Houston

Patrol cars were smashed by large rocks and bricks under the I-59 overpass near the George R. Brown Convention Center . Houston police are investigating the incident and seeking information from the public.

A window repair crew was seen at the scene, but three damaged units still had broken windshields. The Houston Police Officers' Union president expressed concern over the limited equipment and the impact on their ability to respond to calls for service.

Houston Police Patrol Cars Vandalism Investigation George R. Brown Convention Center

