Patriots vs. Cowboys prediction: Take a shot on New England

for expert picks, live odds, bet tracking and more.

After the first two weeks of the NFL season, fans of the Dallas Cowboys were planning parade routes for mid-February. Then last week, everything came crashing down when Dallas lost to the Arizona Cardinals as 11-point favorites.

The big problem for the Cowboys was missing three key starters on the offensive line — Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Martin and Biadasz returned to a limited practice late in the week, but the status for all three is uncertain for Sunday.

The Cowboys better hope at least two of them return, because last week their makeshift offensive line struggled. Arizona’s defense got constant pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 5.5 yards per play. headtopics.com

The bad news for Dallas is the Patriots’ defense is a lot better than Arizona’s. New England is ranked fifth in total defense and ninth in scoring.

Read more:

nypost »

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots - channel, stream, and moreClick on this story to see where you can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday.

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys Line MovementNFL line and odds movement for New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys on Oct 01, 2023.

How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on FoxIt's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon on Fox. The Cowboys will be looking to recover after their shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Patriots are still shaking off their 2-0 start to the season. The Patriots vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New England vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on FoxIt's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon on Fox. The Cowboys will be looking to recover after their shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Patriots are still shaking off their 2-0 start to the season. The Patriots vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New England vs. Dallas showdown? Here's how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

Ezekiel Elliot returns: How to watch today's New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys gameThe New England Patriots are about to take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 4 NFL game you won't want to miss.

How to Watch the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys Game TodayThe New England Patriots travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys today. Here's how to watch the game at home.

for expert picks, live odds, bet tracking and more.

After the first two weeks of the NFL season, fans of the Dallas Cowboys were planning parade routes for mid-February. Then last week, everything came crashing down when Dallas lost to the Arizona Cardinals as 11-point favorites.

The big problem for the Cowboys was missing three key starters on the offensive line — Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Martin and Biadasz returned to a limited practice late in the week, but the status for all three is uncertain for Sunday.

The Cowboys better hope at least two of them return, because last week their makeshift offensive line struggled. Arizona’s defense got constant pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 5.5 yards per play.

The bad news for Dallas is the Patriots’ defense is a lot better than Arizona’s. New England is ranked fifth in total defense and ninth in scoring. Those rankings are even more impressive when you consider two of the Pats’ first three opponents were the Eagles and Dolphins. Miami ranks first in total offense and Philadelphia sixth.

This game feels like a slog to me. It features two of the NFL’s top defenses, so I expect both coaches to play more conservative offensively. That sets up for a close, lower-scoring game where 6.5 points is too valuable to pass up.