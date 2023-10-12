Patriots’ Robert Kraft expresses disbelief over support for Hamas

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft talked Tuesday about Hamas’ terror attack on Israel which left scores dead and was stunned over the support the group was getting in the U.S. Israel launched airstrikes in wake of the attacks, which left over 1,000 Israelis dead as well as more than a dozen Americans. As pro-Palestine rallies popped up across the U.S.

Do people know Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth? … Something is wrong and people like ourselves have to stand together, arm and arm, and we also have to educate. I can’t believe objective good people can support these kind of actions.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Robert Kraft Says He'll Never Sell the New England PatriotsThe billionaire businessman is hoping that the team will stay in his family for years to come.

NYT Labels Hamas as ‘Hamas Terrorists,’ Then Revises to ‘Hamas Gunmen’ Before Changing BackSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Netanyahu announces emergency gov’t, describes Hamas atrocities, says every Hamas man is a dead manAnnouncing the formation of a “national emergency government” with the addition of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, Prime Minister Benjami...

Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’Netanyahu says Israel will ‘crush and destroy’ Hamas; every Hamas member is a ‘dead man’

Israel-Hamas war intensifying as survivors of Hamas attacks speak outThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Biden decries Hamas invasion, confirms Americans taken hostage by Hamas and 14 killedPres. Joe Biden did not hold back in remarks from the White House Tuesday when he strongly condemned Hamas' invasion of Israel as a reflection of the worst...