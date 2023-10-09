Patriots pummeled by Saints in Week 5: Are Pats woes all on Bill Belichick? | Speak

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.
Saints Inactives vs. Patriots: Andrus Peat Also Out on SundayA look at the Saints inactive report for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.
Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson Among New England Patriots ‘3 to Watch’ vs. New Orleans SaintsAs the New England Patriots prepare to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Patriots Country highlights three players on whom Pats fans might want to keep watch.
Patriots-Saints Notebook: Mac, Offensive Line Again Inept in Lopsided LossThe New England Patriots suffered their second consecutive demoralizing loss, using a familiar, failing formula against the New Orleans Saints.