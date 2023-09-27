Patriots fan who died after fight at game was dressed in Mac Jones jersey at viewing

Dale Mooney, the 53-year-old New England Patriots fan who died after a fight at Gillette Stadium, was dressed in a Mac Jones jersey at his viewing. at Gillette Stadium when his Pats hosted the Miami Dolphins Sept. 17. According to The Messenger, he was dressed in a Mac Jones No. 10 jersey for his viewing Monday, and a Patriots flag flew above the Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots calls out orders during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.The outlet says Mooney was expected to be cremated Tuesday.

He was a Pats season ticket holder 30 years. Mooney was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in"need of medical attention" after an incident in the 300 tier of the stadium just before 11 p.m. headtopics.com

Foxborough Police and fire personnel responded to the area where Mooney was, but he was eventually pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.