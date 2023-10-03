Patriots acquire CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers following Christian Gonzalez's season-ending injury

Inglewood, CA, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)The New England Patriots acquired cornerback J.C.

Jackson, who went undrafted in 2018, began his NFL career in New England and spent four seasons with the Patriots where he won a Super Bowl. The 27-year-old joined the Chargers in March 2022 after signing a, the teams are reworking the remaining $9.33 million salary owed to Jackson for this season, with the Patriots paying nearly $1.5 million and the Chargers taking on the rest in a signing bonus.

It was a necessary move for the Patriots who will be without rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. "To trade at this point, somebody has to be available," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said this week when asked if injuries would spur the team to make a trade.

Jackson, a former All-Pro, had not been an impact player this season in San Diego. He only played two games, recording three tackles and an interception, and was a healthy scratch Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings. He was in uniform this past Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders but did not see the field. headtopics.com

