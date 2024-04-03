Patrick Starrr Launches Wicked-Themed Makeup Collection

Patrick Starrr is excited about his Wicked-themed makeup collection with One/Size. The collection includes the Unlimited Eye & Face Palette with signature colors from the Broadway show. Starrr's favorite items are the broomstick complexion brush and Popular Glitter Setting Spray, which is already sold out.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patrick Starrr and ONE/SIZE launch 'Wicked' collection: Shop it here!Patrick Starrr's ONE/SIZE x 'Wicked' collection features four new products at Sephora, including a glitter setting spray.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

The cast of ‘Wicked’ may be gearing up for an epic ‘method dressing’ press tourWearing pink and emerald-green, respectively, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo channeled their characters in the forthcoming “Wicked” movie on the Oscars red carpet.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Ariana Grande Channels Her Wicked Character in Dramatic Pink Gown at Oscars 2024Co-star Cynthia Erivo also appears to be starting the press tour early.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

High n' Wicked: A New Player in the Sourced Whiskey MarketHigh n' Wicked is a new independent bottler in the whiskey market, founded by former Brown-Forman executives. They focus on sourcing Kentucky bourbon and rye without gimmickry, prioritizing quality over gimmicks.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Meet Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend—She’s Dating Her Wicked Co-Star Amid Her DivorceAriana Grande’s boyfriend is Ethan Slater. The two are co-stars in the new Wicked movie. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” a source told People referring to Ethan’s estranged wife Lily Joy. Grande will be portraying Glinda in the movie adaption of the hit Broadway musical.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Ariana Grande Previews ‘Wicked’ Riff in ‘Moulin Rouge’ Spoof on ‘SNL’: WatchAriana Grande appeared alongside Bowen Yang in a spoof of the 2001 film 'Moulin Rouge' during 'Saturday Night Live' on March 9.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »