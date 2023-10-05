Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.), the House speaker pro tempore, has made a fashion statement with his bow ties.

— and specifically having tied it oneself — made a man look smart. And by 2001, Wall Street Journal columnist Joseph Epsteinthe accessory’s “subtle wit” and extolled the virtue of its nonconformity.

Still, McHenry’s signature look taps into a connection between conservative politics and the bow tie that very much exists in the popular imagination. Tucker Carlson’s affinity for the ties in the early part of his career followed him around long after he’d abandoned his habit of wearing them, and it probably even helped popularize them in subsets that consider Carlson cool. headtopics.com

And, undeniably, there’s a whiff of good-old-days nostalgia to the bow tie, as there often is in conservative politics. A backward-looking wistfulness that invokes a supposed, long-ago time when America was great and men were men — and celebrated it by tying dainty bows around their necks.

