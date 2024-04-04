Patrick Mahomes Sr. Faces Ten-Year Prison Sentence for Drunk Driving

Patrick Mahomes Sr. , the father of the Kansas City Chiefs ’ Super Bowl -winning quarterback, is facing a ten-year prison sentence for drunk driving after being indicted on the charges Wednesday. Mahomes Sr was arrested on Feb.
3 after being caught by police in Texas with an open container of alcohol in his car and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to thePatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ father, Pat Mahomes, looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 4 and booked into the Smith County Jail. It was his third arrest for drunk driving. The Chiefs star told reporters that he was fully aware of his father’s legal jeopardy but did not want to speak much about i
