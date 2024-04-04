Patrick Mahomes Sr. Faces Ten-Year Prison Sentence for Drunk Driving

Patrick Mahomes Sr. , the father of the Kansas City Chiefs ’ Super Bowl -winning quarterback, is facing a ten-year prison sentence for drunk driving after being indicted on the charges Wednesday. Mahomes Sr was arrested on Feb.

3 after being caught by police in Texas with an open container of alcohol in his car and “admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages,” according to thePatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs’ father, Pat Mahomes, looks on after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 4 and booked into the Smith County Jail. It was his third arrest for drunk driving. The Chiefs star told reporters that he was fully aware of his father’s legal jeopardy but did not want to speak much about i

Patrick Mahomes Sr. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Quarterback Drunk Driving Arrest Prison Sentence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brittany Mahomes shares warning for moms after suffering fractured backMahomes shares two children with her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Brittany Mahomes Posts Throwback High School Couples Pic with Patrick Mahomes, Braces and AllBrittany Mahomes shares adorable then-and-now photo of herself and her husband Patrick Mahomes.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Patrick MahomesThe couple got married in March 2022 after 10 years together.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Brittany Mahomes Shares Loved-Up Selfie with Husband Patrick Mahomes as They Attend NBA GameBrittany Mahomes posted a photo with her husband Patrick Mahomes at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets NBA game on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, is sentenced to probation in assault caseJackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been sentenced to six months’ probation.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' brother, pleads no contest to misdemeanor; sentenced to probationJackson Mahomes, the younger brother of three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, was charged in connection with a 2023 incident at a Kansas restaurant.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »