Patrick Flegal's New Double-Album: A Lo-Fi Luxury

Patrick Flegal 's new double-album, available only on YouTube and GeoCities, sounds like it's coming from the other room, if not another gauzy galaxy. If there's anything the grande dame divas of yore who initially inspired Durham-via-Toronto musician Patrick Flegal would have appreciated about their lo-fi, ' confrontation pop ' drag performance project Cindy Lee —specifically its seventh full-length project under the moniker, to take up time and space.

Despite the fact that Flegal has unloaded an embarrassment of riches in the 32-track double album, the divas would appreciate the remove with which they do it as well. Mystery is a luxury in the social media age, as many people hip to the album's release pointed out when they learned the record would only be available on YouTube and GeoCities. I point all of this out to say, given the current state of music production and consumption, it's a miracle that Patrick Flegal's new double-album has even reached as many ears as it has—and it's mainly due to the enthusiasm of a small-but-loyal fanbase who have done the work picking up whatever breadcrumbs Flegal has dutifully left behind over the years. These are the people who knew the working title, and in Flegal's most recent interview, they noted, 'I just wanna purge a bunch of this stuff that I've got, which is a lot of material... That'd be the dream, do a double-record.

Patrick Flegal Double-Album Youtube Geocities Lo-Fi Confrontation Pop Cindy Lee Music Production Consumption Fanbase

