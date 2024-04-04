Path of Totality for Upcoming Solar Eclipse Shifts, Leaving Many Areas Outside

The path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse has shifted after more accurate calculations were made by a solar eclipse expert, and countless areas in the U.S. originally believing they were within the path of totality are now outside of it. On Monday, April 8, the moon will be positioned so that the entire disc of the sun will be blocked in several states, plunging millions of people into darkness during the early afternoon.

The path of totality will start in Mexico and extend across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine before heading over the North Atlantic. The spectacle is expected to draw crowds from around the nation as people head to areas in the path of totality to witness the eclipse. Meanwhile, officials across the country have voiced concerns about stretched public safety resources and an 'enormous strain' on local hospitals and congested roadways

Solar Eclipse Path Of Totality Calculations Darkness Spectacle Crowds Public Safety Hospitals Roadways

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Total solar eclipse 2024 maps of the 'path of totality'Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Illinois in path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse; what to expect in ChicagoMore than 31 million people across 15 states, including parts of Illinois, will see the moon completely cover the sun in a total solar eclipse briefly turning day into night in April 2024.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

This man has traveled the world to be in the path of totality for solar eclipsesWhen most people plan a vacation, it’s to go relax on a beach or explore new cities. But one Northern Virginia resident plans his trips around total solar eclipses.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Solar Eclipse 2024: Where and when to see path of totality on April 8While Chicago won't be in the path of totality, the solar eclipse on April 8 is expected to offer a breathtaking show in the city.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Is it safe to fly in the path of totality during the solar eclipse?Airlines and government officials say it is safe to travel during the April 8 once-in-a-lifetime event. The Federal Aviation Administration is forecasting 47,13...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Travel the mile-by-mile map of the total solar eclipse across the U.S.Scroll through a map of the April 8 total solar eclipse’s path of totality.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »