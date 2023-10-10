Paterson police sue New Jersey AG over state takeover of department

Top Paterson police officials have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey's attorney general, accusing him of overstepping his authority with the takeover of the police department in the state's third-largest city.

com in an email that the attorney general's authority to supersede local law enforcement agencies 'is well established — and given the history in Paterson, the need to do so was clear.' The attorney general's office has been involved in a handful of investigations in the city of more than 150,000 that’s roughly 20 miles northwest of New York.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Police officials in Paterson sue New Jersey attorney general over state takeover of departmentTop police officials in Paterson have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey’s attorney general. They say Attorney General Matthew Platkin overstepped his authority when he put the police department under state control supervision in March. That came less than a month after officers in Paterson shot and killed a well-known crisis intervention worker. New Jersey's constitution gives the state attorney general direct supervision of county prosecutors and police chiefs. But NJ.com reports that Paterson

Where guns permits rise, so does the body count: A Q&A with Dr. Daniel Semenza of RutgersNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is spoiling for a fight on the border | MulshineNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Who are N.J.’s top field hockey sophomores? Our picks, your votes!Cast your vote for who you think is the top field hockey sophomore in New Jersey.

Police officials in Paterson sue NJ attorney general over state takeover of departmentTop police officials in Paterson have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey’s attorney general. They say Attorney General Matthew Platkin overstepped his…

New Jersey state Republicans want to launch independent probe of allegations in Menendez indictmentNew Jersey state Senate Republicans are seeking expanded powers to probe any potential compromise of the New Jersey Office of Attorney General in Sen. Menendez's bribery case.