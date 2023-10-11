The mechanics that are behind the face of a fine timepiece speak volumes about its quality and desirability.

The watch’s richly textured and colored dial is achieved via a meticulous and time-consuming process.More than 50 layers of translucent purple lacquer are then applied over the sculpted dial, creating an eye-catching play of light and a color of exceptional richness.Photo by Jeffrey Westbrook; Prop Stylist: Miako Katoh.

Rose-gold dauphine hour and minute hands and slim hour markers add extra touches of refinement to the watch’s dial.And its ultra-thin, self-winding Caliber 240 movement offers a slim, elegant profile, with its 35 mm dial sitting just 7.4 mm above the wrist.Each of them has its own character and its own way of enabling us to innovate and express ourselves. headtopics.com

A true jewelry watch, the Gondolo Serata is crafted of rose gold, featuring a bezel set with 94 brilliant-cut spessartites in a color gradient ranging from deep cognac to mandarin orange. The sporty new Aquanaut Luce, meanwhile, is also made with rose gold and features 48 top-quality diamonds set into its bezel.

Like all Aquanauts, the watch is robustly water resistant and can withstand water pressure equivalent to 120 meters deep.

