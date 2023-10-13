Pat McAfee defends paying Aaron Rodgers to appear on his ESPN show

An expert on journalism ethics said Pat McAfee, above, had an obligation to inform his audience members that “they’re listening to somebody whose opinion has been bought for the purposes of entertainment.” (Gregory Payan/AP)In lengthy remarks Thursday on his ESPN-platformed show, Pat McAfee defended his practice of paying Aaron Rodgers “handsomely” to make regular appearances.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. In a text message to the New York Post, McAfee disclosed that he has paid Rodgers over $1 million. The story cited sources in reporting that the star quarterback is getting paid “more than seven figures per year” for his weekly segments.

At one point during Thursday’s on-air discussion, a cast member said that paying Rodgers was a matter of “principle,” because the Packers-turned-Jets quarterback has been “a huge part” of making the show “bigger and better. headtopics.com

“When you pay a source,” said Kevin Z. Smith, an Ohio University journalism professor who is also a board member of the Society of Professional Journalists and helped shape that organization’sIn the case of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers could be well aware that what the hosts want from him is a nugget or two likely to go viral.

“This was a great, natural, authentic … have a conversation,” Rodgers added at the time. “If you know me, this is about as normal an interaction as you’re going to see from me.”Rodgers’s extensive participation has undoubtedly been a boost to McAfee’s show. Over the past year, the quarterback has used his appearances to reveal he washe wanted to be traded from the Packers to the Jets. headtopics.com

