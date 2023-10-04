Pat Arrowsmith, British peace activist and author, dies at 93

Pat Arrowsmith outside the gates of Kensington Palace in London at the start of a seven-day protest and fast against the Russian military intervention in Czechoslovakia in August 1968.

“During the Cold War, we lived on the edge of nuclear war by accident,” she said. “I don’t feel we are on the edge now, although the proliferation of nuclear weapons among smaller countries has not made the world a safer place.”Ms. Arrowsmith recalled how she was at first uplifted when she heard about the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end the war in the Pacific.

At the University of Cambridge in the late 1940s she took part in antiwar rallies and then, on a Fulbright scholarship to Ohio University, she joined pacifist and civil rights groups led by the Quakers and others. “We were all aware a third world war would involve, you know, probably complete nuclear annihilation,” sheAfter returning to Britain, Ms. headtopics.com

Margaret Pat Arrowsmith was born March 2, 1930, in Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, southeast of Birmingham. Her father was an Anglican clergyman; her mother was a homemaker and daughter ofMs. Arrowsmith’s mother was hidden under a bed by her Chinese caretaker and taken out of the country.

