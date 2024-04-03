Pastor says lack of answers in disappearance of two women 'weighing heavily' on loved ones

A pastor tells Fox News that the lack of answers surrounding the mysterious disappearance of two women who vanished while traveling to pick up children in Oklahoma is 'weighing heavily' on their loved ones. Tim Singer of the Hugoton Assembly of God in Kansas made the remark as it’s now been four days since Veronica Butler – a 27-year-old member of his church — and Jilian Kelley, 39, were last seen.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that it believes the women are 'in danger' after their car was found abandoned in a remote area of the state on Saturday. 'I think they are doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances,' Singer said in reference to Butler’s fiancé and Kelley’s husband, who is a pastor at another church in the area. 'The fact that they don’t have any answers currently is weighing heavily on them

