Pasta-salad prejudice goes out the window with this dish

No sad, soggy pasta salad here: Corn, tomatoes and red onion keep this meal light and bright and herbs add freshness and cohesiveness.
The most salad-y part about it, though, is how little cooking is involved. While your pasta (cavatelli or any other small, easy-to-fork shape) boils, you can briefly heat the garlic and crushed red pepper in some good olive oil, letting it cook just enough to toast the chile flakes and take the raw edge off the allium before pouring everything into a serving bowl. That’s it for your skillet.
Dollops of milky ricotta add a plush softness, enriching the tomatoes and rounding out the garlic. But you can skip it for a lighter, brighter dinner. You could stop right there, and I usually do. But if the 1980s are calling, a few slivered sun-dried tomatoes or olives still work beautifully in 2023.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, onion, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon salt, and set aside to marinate while the pasta cooks.