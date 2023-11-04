Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over pilot's mental breakdown during flight

Three passengers sued Alaska Airlines on Thursday, saying they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which an Alaska Airlines pilot had a mental breakdown during a flight. In the complaint filed Thursday in King County Superior Court in Washington state, San Francisco residents Matthew Doland and Theresa Stelter and Paul Stephen of Kenmore, Washington, alleged that the pilot should never have been allowed in the cockpit because he was suffering from mental health issues

. Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement that it is reviewing the complaint. “The pilots and flight attendants operating Flight 2059 responded without hesitation to ensure the safety of all onboard,” it added. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for their skilled actions.” Alaska pilot Joseph David Emerson, 44, was riding in the jump seat — an extra seat in the cockpit — when he suddenly said “I'm not OK” and attempted to take control of the plane. The pilots quickly subdued Emerson and he was voluntarily handcuffed in the back of the plane, police said. The lawsuit said the plane experienced “what felt like a nose-dive,” though some passengers quoted in news accounts have not described any such thing. Passenger Aubrey Gavello told ABC News: “We didn’t know anything was happening until the flight attendant got on the loudspeaker and made an announcement that there was an emergency situation and the plane needed to land immediately

United States Headlines Read more: KOMONEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADNDOTCOM: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flightIn the complaint, three of the passengers allege that the off-duty pilot should never have been allowed in the cockpit because he was suffering from depression and a lack of sleep.

Source: adndotcom | Read more »

MARKETWATCH: 3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot allegedly tried to cut engines mid-flightThree passengers sued Alaska Airlines on Thursday, saying they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which an off-duty pilot is accused...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over off-duty pilot's engine shut-downPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

AXİOS: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over pilot's attempt to cut enginesJoseph David Emerson, 44, was charged with 83 counts of attempted murder stemming from the incident.

Source: axios | Read more »

WSJ: Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines After Off-Duty Pilot Tried to Cut Engines MidflightOff-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph David Emerson appeared in court Tuesday on dozens of attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to disable an aircraft’s engines midflight. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Source: WSJ | Read more »

AKPUBLİCNEWS: 3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines over Horizon Air flight scareAccording to the complaint, the plaintiffs have suffered from anxiety, insomnia, fear of flying and other emotional effects due to the incident.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more »