Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over pilot's mental breakdown during flight

Three passengers sued Alaska Airlines on Thursday, saying they suffered emotional distress from an incident last month in which an Alaska Airlines pilot had a mental breakdown during a flight. In the complaint filed Thursday in King County Superior Court in Washington state, San Francisco residents Matthew Doland and Theresa Stelter and Paul Stephen of Kenmore, Washington, alleged that the pilot should never have been allowed in the cockpit because he was suffering from mental health issues
. Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement that it is reviewing the complaint. “The pilots and flight attendants operating Flight 2059 responded without hesitation to ensure the safety of all onboard,” it added. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for their skilled actions.” Alaska pilot Joseph David Emerson, 44, was riding in the jump seat — an extra seat in the cockpit — when he suddenly said “I'm not OK” and attempted to take control of the plane. The pilots quickly subdued Emerson and he was voluntarily handcuffed in the back of the plane, police said. The lawsuit said the plane experienced “what felt like a nose-dive,” though some passengers quoted in news accounts have not described any such thing. Passenger Aubrey Gavello told ABC News: “We didn’t know anything was happening until the flight attendant got on the loudspeaker and made an announcement that there was an emergency situation and the plane needed to land immediately
