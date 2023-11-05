Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over off-duty pilot's attempt to shut down plane's engines

Three passengers have sued Alaska Airlines over an incident last month in which an off-duty pilot attempted to shut down the plane’s engines.

The passengers – who were on board Horizon Air Flight 2059, an Alaska Airlines affiliate – are claiming they suffered emotional distress after Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph David Emerson, 44, allegedly tried to pull two handles that would have engaged a fire-suppression system and cut fuel to the engines, according to the Associated Press, citing charging documents filed Thursday in Washington state. Emerson was riding in the jump seat, an extra seat in the cockpit, when he suddenly said, "I'm not OK" and tried to pull two handles, authorities have said in charging documents. The plane had been traveling from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Octoner 22 but was diverted and landed safely in Portland, Oregon. Emerson ended up being restrained by members of the cabin crew and was arrested after the flight touched down. WHO IS CAPT EMERSON? ALASKA AIRLINES RELEASES DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY PILOT WHO ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO CRASH FLIGHT The Alaska Airlines flight was operated by the group's regional subsidiary Horizon Air. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are owned by Alaska Air Group

United States Headlines Read more: FOXBUSİNESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SEATTLEPİ: 3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flightThree passengers have sued Alaska Airlines saying they suffered emotional distress after...

Source: seattlepi | Read more »

NBCNEWSHEALTH: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over off-duty pilot's engine shut-downPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth | Read more »

AXİOS: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over pilot's attempt to cut enginesJoseph David Emerson, 44, was charged with 83 counts of attempted murder stemming from the incident.

Source: axios | Read more »

WSJ: Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines After Off-Duty Pilot Tried to Cut Engines MidflightOff-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph David Emerson appeared in court Tuesday on dozens of attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to disable an aircraft’s engines midflight. His attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Source: WSJ | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Passengers sue Alaska Airlines over pilot's mental breakdown during flightThree passengers have filed a lawsuit against Alaska Airlines, claiming emotional distress after a pilot had a mental breakdown during a flight. The pilot, who was suffering from mental health issues, attempted to take control of the plane but was subdued by the other pilots. The lawsuit alleges that the pilot should not have been allowed in the cockpit. Alaska Airlines is currently reviewing the complaint.

Source: komonews | Read more »

AKPUBLİCNEWS: 3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines over Horizon Air flight scareAccording to the complaint, the plaintiffs have suffered from anxiety, insomnia, fear of flying and other emotional effects due to the incident.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more »