Passengers Jump into Sea to Escape Ferry Fire in Thailand

Panicked passengers jumped into the sea to escape a raging ferry fire in the Gulf of Thailand. All 108 people on board were safe. The ferry was about to arrive at Koh Tao when a passenger heard a crackling sound and smelled smoke.

People quickly put on life vests and evacuated the ferry. Videos showed thick black smoke and fire engulfing the ferry.

