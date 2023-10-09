Passengers (2016) | ScreenRant

A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

Although space movies transport viewers beyond Earth, experts have found that not every movie set in space is getting the science right.Sometimes, a film can set up a fun cinematic experience only to fall flat on its face. Redditors point out this disappointing trope's worst offenders.

Our box office wrap-up for the weekend of January 15, 2016, featuring returning champ Hidden Figures and new releases like Patriots Day.Our box office wrap-up for the weekend of January 8, 2017, featuring returning champ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures. headtopics.com

Despite decent chemistry between the leads and a fascinating concept, Passengers is a bland, unsatisfying sci-fi story that fails to connect.We interview Passengers director Morten Tyldum about what drew him to the project and his approach to making a big-scale sci-fi epic.

Read more:

screenrant »

Peak Hourly US Electricity Demand In July Was The Second Highest Since 2016On July 27, 2023, peak hourly electricity demand in the continental United States reached 741,815 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Home Depot jumped down retail theft rabbit hole and found a surprising perpetratorA Florida man sold $3 million worth of stolen goods on eBay starting in 2016.

Aurora dentist accused of poisoning wife pleads not guilty to murder, solicitation chargesStephanie Butzer joined the Denver7 team as a digital producer in June 2018 and is now the senior digital producer.

Sugar Skull City events set to return to downtown AuroraDowntown Aurora will once again be transformed into Sugar Skull City on Sunday, beginning a three-week celebration of the Day of the Dead which will run through Nov. 5.

Aurora officials hear results of survey on quality of life in the cityAbout three-quarters of Aurorans are satisfied with life in the city, according to a survey from a national data analysis organization.