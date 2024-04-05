Passenger Fined for Urinating in Cup During Delay at Sydney Airport

A passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport . The incident, after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland , occurred last December and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man $395 for offensive behavior in February, officials said Friday.

The incident only came to public attention on Friday, when New Zealand news website Stuff reported that a passenger in the same row, identified only as Hollv, said she had reported the behavior to the air crew. UNRULY AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER RESTRAINED BY OTHERS AFTER ATTEMPTING TO OPEN EMERGENCY DOOR IN-FLIGHT She said she and her 15-year-old daughter were sitting in the aisle and middle seats when the man in the window seat, whose name has not been released, was urinating in a cu

Passenger Fined Urinating Cup Delay Sydney Airport Air New Zealand Auckland Offensive Behavior Court Public Attention News Website Behavior Air Crew

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cupA passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cupA passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cupA passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Airplane passenger fined in Sydney for urinating in a cupA passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport. Officials say the incident, after a 3-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland, occurred last December and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man $395 for offensive behavior in February.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Passenger Fined for Urinating in Cup on Air New Zealand FlightA passenger has been fined for urinating in a cup during a delay in deplaning after landing at Sydney Airport. The incident, after a three-hour Air New Zealand flight from Auckland, occurred last December, and a Sydney court fined the 53-year-old man 600 Australian dollars ($395) for offensive behavior in February, officials said Friday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Ontario airport sees bump in passenger trafficOntario International Airport, an alternative for Southern California travelers, saw a 9% increase in passenger traffic in February, compared to the same month a year ago, marking the 36th month in a row of year-over-year increases, airport officials announced Monday.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »