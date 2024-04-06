Pasadena Police Department Considers Automatic Activation of Body Cameras

The Pasadena Police Department is considering buying equipment that would automatically activate all nearby police body cameras when any officer draws a handgun from a holster. The equipment could provide a new level of oversight to the Police Department , which counts more than 230 sworn and armed police officers within its ranks.

If the purchase is approved by city officials, it would make Pasadena one of a handful of California police departments that have deployed the new technology on the streets. The proposed $4.5-million purchase is expected to be considered by the Pasadena City Council during its April 29 meeting. Although body-worn cameras are common throughout the nation's police departments, most of the equipment requires police officers to turn on the cameras to record crucial incidents. The circumstances under which officers must manually switch on their cameras are often dictated by department polic

Pasadena Police Department Body Cameras Technology Oversight California

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah Department of Corrections discriminated against transgender inmate, Justice Department rulesAfter 3 decades spent in the sunny (and humid) South Florida media world, Jeff has traveled to across the country to partake in the delights of The Beehive State.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

'It's ridiculous;' Circleville community want answers amid police department controversyMore questions went unanswered by Circleville Mayor Michelle Blanton on Tuesday when WSXY made another attempt to bring community concerns to her.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

State agencies taking a look into events surrounding Circleville Police DepartmentSix on Your Side has learned that two state agencies are sniffing around the chaos enveloping the Circleville Police Department, but the extent of their involve

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Silent Witness segment on FOX 10 helps another police department catch a suspectAn arrest in Phoenix nearly 10 months in the making has been made, and it's all because of a FOX 10 segment on a Saturday morning. Here's what happened.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Troubles continue to mount for Circleville Police DepartmentA small town police department continues to be covered in controversy. In just the past few weeks, the police chief escorted from office, the city's safety dire

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

St. Augustine Police Department needs help identifying people who attacked city worker on videoThe incident happened 'in the early hours' of March 3 while the worker, a man, was working, according to a St. Augustine Police Department Facebook post.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »